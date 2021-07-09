Leeds Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis to narrate Rob Burrow Too Many Reasons to Live audiobook

Matthew Lewis will record the audiobook version Rob Burrow's memoirs.

The book, ‘Too Many Reasons to Live’, which documents Burrow’s extraordinary career and his battle with Motor Neurone Disease, will be published by Pan Macmillan on August 19.

Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, is a lifelong Rhinos fan and vice-president of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Rachel Shenton, an Academy award-winning writer and actress who is currently filming the second season of All Creatures Great and Small, will be voicing the female contributions to the book, including that of Rob’s wife Lindsey, his mother, sisters and neurologist.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in December, 2019, and now speaks with the aid of voice technology, said: “When I found out Matt was reading the audio, I was absolutely delighted.

“Matt has become a great friend over the years, let alone very famous. I could not think of anyone better to tell my story.

“Thank you mate, for not only your generosity and time, but for being there for me throughout this journey.

"Just a bit of advice, please don’t use your posh accent, the more Yorkshire the better.”

Lewis said: “Rob is a true warrior and hero to many but also a genuine and kind man who’d do anything for anybody.

“I’ve known him a long time, from idolising him when I was a boy to meeting him and later being able to call him a friend.