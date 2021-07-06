Their appointments were confirmed today, which the Leeds club have declared Rob Burrow Day to celebrate the former scrum-half’s achievements on the pitch and inspirational efforts off it to raise funds and awareness for the battle against mnd.

Rhinos have chosen the seventh day of the seventh month to reflect the number Burrow wore during his outstanding playing career, when he won eight Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup titles.

“It is a huge honour to be invited to become a patron of the MND Association and I am delighted to accept,” Burrow said.

Rob Burrow is now a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I have seen first-hand the incredible work the charity does, not just with those living with MND, but also their families and loved ones.

“Personally, I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the countless fundraising activities over the last 18 months to help raise funds to support the MND community and vital research.”

Sinfield, Burrow’s former teammate and captain, remarked: “I have been so touched by the many stories I have heard from within the MND community and I am committed to continue my support to them for as long as it takes to find a breakthrough.

“For those who knew Rob during his rugby career, he was always an inspiration, but he has taken that to a new level to motivate thousands of fundraisers to raise nearly £3million in his name.

“On behalf of all of them, I would like to say a massive thank you to Rob and his family for the encouragement they give us all.”

Sinfield was today embarking on another marathon to boost funds for the MNDA, having raised £2.7m with seven runs in seven days last December.

He was setting off at 7am for the 26.2-mile slog around the streets of his hometown of Saddleworth.

He added: “Rob never ceases to inspire anyone who hears his story and so many people across the country have told me what a difference he has made by talking so openly and positively about his diagnosis.

“We had planned to do something on July 7 because of the link to seven in seven and I think a day to talk about how special Rob is and thank him for what he continues to do is a fantastic positive thing to put a smile on all our faces.”

Fans are being asked to show their support for Burrow by using #ThankYouRob on social media, wearing a Rob Burrow shirt to work and talking to colleagues and friends to raise more awareness of mnd.

Donations can be made online via https://www.mndassociation.org/forrob.