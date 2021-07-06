rob Burrow, left, with Kevin Sinfield. Picture by SWpix.com.

Rhinos plan to use the seventh day of the seventh month to celebrate Burrow’s achievements on the pitch and also his efforts to raise funds for the battle against - and awareness of - motor neurone disease (mnd).

The club's director of rugby Kevin Sinfield will take to the streets of his home town of Saddleworth - at 7am - to run another marathon in support of his friend and former teammate, who wore the number seven jersey during his playing career and was diagnosed with mnd in 2019.

Sinfield raised £2.7m for the fight against the illness by running seven marathons in as many days last December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Rob never ceases to inspire anyone who hears his story and so many people across the country have told me what a difference he has made by talking so openly and positively about his diagnosis.

“We had planned to do something on July 7 because of the link to seven in seven and I think a day to talk about how special Rob is and thank him for what he continues to do is a fantastic positive thing to put a smile on all our faces.”

Fans are being asked to show their support for Burrow by using #ThankYouRob on social media, wearing a Rob Burrow shirt to work or talking to colleagues and friends to raise more awareness of mnd.

Donations can be made online via https://www.mndassociation.org/forrob.