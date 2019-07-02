Leeds Rhinos: New boy Robert Lui blown away by the Headingley atmosphere

New signing Robert Lui was blown away by the Emerald Headingley atmosphere when he made his debut in Leeds Rhinos’ vital 31-12 win over Catalans Dragons.

The 12,000 crowd got behind Rhinos from the start and noise levels did not drop when Catalans forced their way back into the contest after Leeds had led 18-0 early on.

Robert Lui.

Signed from Salford Red Devils last week, with Tui Lolohea moving the other way, Lui was delighted with the result and the reception he received.

“You can tell why Leeds is one of the best clubs in rugby,” Lui said.

“Their support base is real good, the city is good and you can feel the atmosphere when you come in.

“When we came in on Sunday, me and my family, there was a good buzz.

Harry Newman.

“That’s what you like, it is what you want as a player.

“If we can keep winning and keep the fans happy we will go good.”

Lui admitted: “Getting the win was the most important thing, but I thought we played well.

“The middles were good and us edges, we only had a couple of training sessions and to come out with that performance, we can learn from it and build on it.

“It was good to get my debut, the family loved it and it was a good crowd.”

Only three of Rhinos’ remaining nine Betfred Super League fixtures are away from home and Lui reckons the Headingley crowd will have a significant role to play.

“We spoke about ticking the games off one by one,” he added.

“We got the win [on Sunday] so that’s one tick and we will move on to the next one against Castleford.

“That’s going to be a tough one, but we will focus on ourselves and what we can learn from our game.”

Lui and Richie Myler are Rhinos’ sixth half-back pairing this year.

The Australian stand-off was involved in the build-up to Konrad Hurrell’s try which ended a Catalans’ fightback in the final quarter, but insists he needs to – and will – improve with more time alongside his new teammates on the training field and in matches.

“My kicking game can be better,” he stated.

“When they got the ball from our poor kicks they were on the front foot so that’s something for me and Richie to work on, end of sets.

“But I thought I did my job, I just wanted to make my tackles and run the ball.

“I’ll take that and build from that.

“We had got a new edge there, young Harry [Newman], Sutty {Liam Sutcliffe] and Tom [Briscoe].

“It is going to take time but it was good to get the win.”

Ava Seumanufagai is expected to feature on Friday after missing the Catalans game on compassionate leave and hooker Shaun Lunt, signed last week from Hull KR, should be available following an ankle problem.

“Ava will give us a bit of punch in the middle and Lunty has a lot of experience, he will complement Brad Dwyer and the team too,” Lui said.

“We are looking good. All we have to do is focus on ourselves.”