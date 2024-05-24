Brodie Croft's return is "great" news for Leeds Rhinos, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos will field a strengthened lineup when they visit St Helens tonight (Friday).

It is Rhinos’ first game since an injury-hit side was beaten 26-0 at Catalans Dragons 13 days ago and the break has allowed two players to recover from injury, while another was brought in on loan.

Brodie Croft, who missed the Catalans match because of a groin strain, is set to start at stand-off, with either Jack Sinfield or Matt Frawley dropping out of the halves. Coach Rohan Smith enthused: “He is a top-quality player and he has played well this year.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews.

“He has been probably among our most consistent players, he is a quality competitor, a good all-round player and a key part of what we are doing. It will be great to have him back.”

Ben Littlewood, who has yet to play a first team game, retains his place in Rhinos' 21-man squad for the trip to St Helens. Picture by James Hardisty.

Harry Newman also returns after three matches on the sidelines with a back injury and on-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell is set for his debut, in place of Alfie Edgell. Forwards Tom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood - who has yet to play a first team game - are in contention for a call-up on the bench.

Tongan prop Agnatius Paasi has been named in Saints’ 21 for the first time since suffering knee and ankle injuries in a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards last July. Paasi made his comeback in a reserves fixture against Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Former England academy captain Jonny Vaughan is included for the first time after impressing on dual-registration with Championship outfit Swinton Lions. Jon Bennison, Ben Davies and Sam Royle retain their place in the squad after not being selected for the win at Castleford two weeks ago. Tommy Makinson, who was sent-off in that game, is available after serving a one-match ban in last week’s reserves fixture, but Jake Wingfield - a substitute against Tigers - has a shoulder injury and drops out.

St Helens: from: Welsby, Makinson, Blake, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Clark, Lees, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Mbye, Bell, Sironen, Paasi, Delaney, Davies, Royle, Hurrell, Vaughan, Stephens.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Johnson, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Russell.