Latest Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves team news and 21-man squads as star duo near major milestones
The 25-year-old loose-forward is back in Rhinos’ squad for the Magic Weekend meeting with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road, following a one-game ban. He made his Leeds debut eight years ago as a substitute in a Betfred Super League defeat at Huddersfield Giants.
Smith is an option to replace stand-off Brodie Croft who is on compassionate leave in Australia following the death of his grandfather. Jack Sinfield, whose most recent first team game was the 30-18 loss at Warrington on July 11, is another half-back candidate, along with Corey Johnson.
Johnson, who has been on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers, was 18th man for last week’s 30-4 hammering of Wigan Warriors, but is without a Rhinos appearance since June.
Winger Ash Handley (hand) and forward James Donaldson (knee/ankle) could return after missing last weekend’s win through injury.
Rhinos second-rower Rhyse Martin needs 22 points to reach 1,000 for the club. He made his debut in 2019 and has scored 36 tries and 417 goals in 126 matches.
Warrington will recall stand-off George Williams after he was rested for last week’s win at London Broncos. Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis and Luke Yates could also return and Max Wood drops out from last week’s side.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Frawley, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood.
Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bateman, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Harrison, Holroyd, King, Lindop, Musgrove, Nicholson, Philbin, Powell, Tai, Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Yates.
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Saturday, 7.30pm (at Elland Road).
