Latest Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers team news and 21-man squads as both lineups set to change
Tigers bring disappointing campaigns to a close at Headingley tonight (Friday).
Sam Walters, who was suspended for last week’s 61-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons, replaces fellow forward Leon Ruan in the only change to Leeds’ 21.
Ruan suffered a dislocated shoulder and is set to undergo surgery, ending a run of four successive appearances off the bench.
Wigan-bound Walters and Liam Tindall, who hasn’t played a first team game since June and is expected to join Hull FC, have been named in Rhinos coach Rohan Smith’s initial squad for the final time.
Luke Hooley is poised to make his seventh successive start at full-back, but has been linked with a move to Tigers for 2024, despite having a year left on his Leeds contract.
Rookies Riley Lumb, Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton - who have yet to make a first team appearance - all retain their place in Leeds’ 21, along with Tindall.
Rhinos winger David Fuistu’a could make his 150th career appearance. He has played 30 games for Leeds, 108 with New Zealand Warriors, nine for Tonga and 21 for New Zealand.
Kenny Edwards, Suaia Matagi, Nathan Massey, Jordan Turner and Greg Eden are all included in Tigers’ squad for the final time before leaving the club.
Edwards is back in contention after missing last week’s 48-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors because of concussion, but George Griffin drops out.
Joe Westerman, Matagi, Cain Robb and Billy Tsikrikas are vying for a recall and academy product Fletcher Rooney could make his debut.
Westerman is on the verge of his 350th career appearance. He has played 124 times for Castleford, 31 for Wakefield Trinity, 148 for Hull FC and 46 games with Warrington Wolves.
Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Handley, Oledzki, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield, Edgell, Lumb, Nicholson-Watton.
Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Miller, Lawler, Edwards, Mellor, Massey, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Qareqare, Watts, Johnstone, Tsikrikas, Horne, Austin, Rooney.
Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.