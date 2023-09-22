Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Latest Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers team news and 21-man squads as both lineups set to change

Both coaches will make at least one change to their 17 when Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers bring disappointing campaigns to a close at Headingley tonight (Friday).
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Sam Walters, who was suspended for last week’s 61-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons, replaces fellow forward Leon Ruan in the only change to Leeds’ 21.

Ruan suffered a dislocated shoulder and is set to undergo surgery, ending a run of four successive appearances off the bench.

Sam Walters, seen in possesion against Salford, is available after injury and could make his final apppearance against Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Sam Walters, seen in possesion against Salford, is available after injury and could make his final apppearance against Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Wigan-bound Walters and Liam Tindall, who hasn’t played a first team game since June and is expected to join Hull FC, have been named in Rhinos coach Rohan Smith’s initial squad for the final time.

Luke Hooley is poised to make his seventh successive start at full-back, but has been linked with a move to Tigers for 2024, despite having a year left on his Leeds contract.

Rookies Riley Lumb, Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton - who have yet to make a first team appearance - all retain their place in Leeds’ 21, along with Tindall.

Greg Eden, seen scoring against Wakefield last month, is set to make his final appearance for Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Greg Eden, seen scoring against Wakefield last month, is set to make his final appearance for Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos winger David Fuistu’a could make his 150th career appearance. He has played 30 games for Leeds, 108 with New Zealand Warriors, nine for Tonga and 21 for New Zealand.

Kenny Edwards, Suaia Matagi, Nathan Massey, Jordan Turner and Greg Eden are all included in Tigers’ squad for the final time before leaving the club.

Edwards is back in contention after missing last week’s 48-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors because of concussion, but George Griffin drops out.

Joe Westerman, Matagi, Cain Robb and Billy Tsikrikas are vying for a recall and academy product Fletcher Rooney could make his debut.

Tom Nicholson-Watton has retained his place in Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Steve Riding.Tom Nicholson-Watton has retained his place in Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Steve Riding.
Westerman is on the verge of his 350th career appearance. He has played 124 times for Castleford, 31 for Wakefield Trinity, 148 for Hull FC and 46 games with Warrington Wolves.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Handley, Oledzki, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield, Edgell, Lumb, Nicholson-Watton.

Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Miller, Lawler, Edwards, Mellor, Massey, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Qareqare, Watts, Johnstone, Tsikrikas, Horne, Austin, Rooney.

Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

