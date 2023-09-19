Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos casualty list ahead of Castleford Tigers derby after new injury in Catalans Dragons defeat

A new injury has added to Leeds Rhinos’ concerns ahead of Friday’s final game of the season.
By Peter. Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:07 BST

Rhinos will be without at least eight players for the Headingley derby with Castleford Tigers, on top of the three first-choice men who have already left the club.

Coach Rohan Smith will name an initial squad on Wednesday, but said none of Leeds’ injured players will be back this week. Here’s who is ruled out.

Richie Myler The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28, which proved to be his last game of the campaign.

The Papua New Guinea centre/winger has been selected for a Papua New Guinea representative side to play in Port Moresby this weekend. He has not returned to Leeds following paternity leave in Australia and his Rhinos career appears to be over.

Sezer has played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and coach Rohan Smith said he will not be available this week.

The second-rower is going through a similar protocol to Sezer after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27. He won’t feature against Tigers, Smith said.

