A new injury has added to Leeds Rhinos’ concerns ahead of Friday’s final game of the season.
Coach Rohan Smith will name an initial squad on Wednesday, but said none of Leeds’ injured players will be back this week. Here’s who is ruled out.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28, which proved to be his last game of the campaign. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Nene MacDonald
The Papua New Guinea centre/winger has been selected for a Papua New Guinea representative side to play in Port Moresby this weekend. He has not returned to Leeds following paternity leave in Australia and his Rhinos career appears to be over. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Aidan Sezer
Sezer has played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and coach Rohan Smith said he will not be available this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. James Bentley
The second-rower is going through a similar protocol to Sezer after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27. He won’t feature against Tigers, Smith said. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com