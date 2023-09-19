Prolific try scorer Greg Eden will leave Castleford Tigers after Friday’s final game of the season at Leeds Rhinos.

The 32-year-old full-back or winger made his Tigers debut in 2011 and had spells with Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford Red Devils and Brisbane Broncos before returning to Castleford six years ago.

He has scored 112 tries in 120 appearances, including a hat-trick in last month’s crucial relegation derby win at Wakefield Trinity.

Eden, who has been linked with promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers, described his exit, which was confirmed today (Tuesday), as a “massive decision for me”.

Greg Eden scores one of his three tries in Tigers' crucial win at Wakefield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “This club has been a massive part of my life over the last seven years and prior to that as well when I was a bit younger.

“It’s going to be difficult moving away. I think it’s the right thing for me and for the club as well at this point in my career.”

Eden added: “This club has always been in my heart. I’ve been a fan since I was young.

Greg Eden is congratulated by Tigers teammate Charbel Tasipale after scoring against Wakefield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Even when I was away from the club I always looked at Cas and hoped they did well. It’s massive for the town.

“We’ve had some good times at this club. I’ve enjoyed it, the biggest part of my career has been here and I can’t thank the fans enough for getting behind me.”

Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson hailed Eden as “a fans’ favourite for all the right reasons”.

He said: “He’s a cool character and he’s a nice lad. He scores and takes opportunities very well.

Greg Eden will bow out of Tigers after Friday's game at Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The difficult thing with Greg is that he plays 50 per cent of the games because his body isn’t as robust as when he was 20.