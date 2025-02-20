Rhinos under-performed across the field in last Saturday’s 14-12 home loss to Wakefield Trinity, but that was the first game in a 27-round Betfred Super League campaign and it’s unlikely Arthur will want to alter things too much at this stage. There is at least one forced change to the starting 13 with prop Mikolaj Oledzki ruled out because of concussion. Hooker Jarrod O’Connor is back in contention after injury and the inclusion of Aussie signing Ethan Clark-Wood and academy product Jack Smith in the initial 21 means Arthur has the option to rejig his outside-backs, if necessary. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League round 2 at Salford Red Devils
