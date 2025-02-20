Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League round 2 at Salford Red Devils

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
After a disappointing start, the question facing Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur this week is ‘is it too early to make changes’?

Rhinos under-performed across the field in last Saturday’s 14-12 home loss to Wakefield Trinity, but that was the first game in a 27-round Betfred Super League campaign and it’s unlikely Arthur will want to alter things too much at this stage. There is at least one forced change to the starting 13 with prop Mikolaj Oledzki ruled out because of concussion. Hooker Jarrod O’Connor is back in contention after injury and the inclusion of Aussie signing Ethan Clark-Wood and academy product Jack Smith in the initial 21 means Arthur has the option to rejig his outside-backs, if necessary. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos at Salford Red Devils

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

With Lachie Miller still sidelined, the pre-season signing will get another chance to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

2. Full-back: Jake Connor

With Lachie Miller still sidelined, the pre-season signing will get another chance to stake a claim for a regular starting spot. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Alfie Edgell is an alternative, but Lumb deserves another chance.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Alfie Edgell is an alternative, but Lumb deserves another chance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A try scorer last week, any change here would be a shock.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

A try scorer last week, any change here would be a shock. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Handley could move to a wing, with Ethan Clark-Wood at centre, but Arthur probably won’t change his pre-season plans after one game.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Handley could move to a wing, with Ethan Clark-Wood at centre, but Arthur probably won’t change his pre-season plans after one game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Probably Leeds’ best player last week.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Probably Leeds’ best player last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Related topics:Salford Red DevilsSuper LeagueRhinosWakefield TrinityJack Smith
