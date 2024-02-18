Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos didn’t hit the front until 10 minutes from time, but the home side stuck at it and, in front of a crowd of more than 15,000, gained only their third opening round victory since 2015. The game, which Leeds won 22-16, was marred by too many long stoppages and the result could have gone either way, but Rhinos have positive signs to take into Thursday’s tough fixture at Hull KR. Here’s five talking points.

1: There was an ‘a win’s a win’ feeling in the air at AMT Headingley after the Salford game, but the victory was better than that. Too often in recent seasons Leeds have been playing catch-up after losing in round one and that loss has sometimes led to a string of defeats, costing them a top-four place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first competitive game is never going to be perfect, especially with six debutants in the 17, so getting a win is most important and Leeds achieved that, so it’s hard to be too critical. The result was encouraging, particularly considering they lost seven games last year by six points or fewer and were beaten in half their home matches, including against Salford.

Mikolaj Oledzki thanks Leeds Rhinos' fans following the Betfred Super League round one victory over Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

As in the two first team pre-season hit-outs, Leeds trailed at the break, but had the better of the second half and their composure and spirit to respond three times after going behind was impressive. All in all, much room for improvement, but it was a decent start.

2: Hooker Andy Ackers has been the pick of Rhinos’ new signings in the trial matches and opening league fixture. Of the rest, it’s early days, but full-back Lachie Miller has got better as each of his three games has gone on and Mickael Goudemand looks a solid and versatile addition to the pack.

Paul Momirovski, who was sin-binned in the second half against Salford, didn’t have the best of debuts, but the centre had been back in training less than a week following a trip home to Australia and didn’t play in pre-season. His teammates and coaching staff speak highly of him.

Andy Ackers had a solid debut for Leeds Rhinos against his former club Salfrd Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Number seven Matt Frawley’s first act as a Leeds player in a competitive game was failing to find touch with a penalty, but he organised things effectively and was influential in the second half, while half-back partner Brodie Croft showed some good signs, without doing anything spectacular. The spine of one, six, seven and nine is still a work in progress, but they will get better with more time together and it is a long season.

3: Rhinos can expect a big year from super sub Sam Lisone, who scored the winning try in round one. A fractured thumb disrupted the big prop’s pre-season, but he grew in stature as his debut campaign went on last year and already looks more at home this term. He has skill, as well as power and is developing into a real asset. It was also an encouraging start from fellow front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki. He has a point to prove following a disappointing campaign in 2023, after being player of the year in the two previous seasons. On Friday’s evidence, he is heading in the right direction and another ‘middle’ Justin Sangare also made his presence felt. However, the sooner Tom Holroyd returns from his knee injury the better, because Leeds don’t have the biggest pack.

4: In pre-season coach Rohan Smith didn’t hide the fact Rhinos lack experienced depth in their backs. With wingers Derrell Olpherts and David Fusaitu’a both on the casualty list, Luis Roberts came into the round one side for only his 12th Super League appearance. If anyone else is ruled out while Olpherts and Fusitu’a are missing, that will probably mean a teenager stepping up to make his first team debut. Not ideal, but the rookies went well in pre-season and, while very raw, the likes of Jack Smith and Ned McCormack are future Super League players. Rhinos won’t want to have to throw in more than one at once though.

5: Past players often get a positive welcome when they return to AMT Headingley, as Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Kallum Watkins and others will attest. That obviously wasn’t going to be the case with Salford’s Nene Macdonald and when he dropped a Leeds restart it made the South Stand’s night. It didn’t put him off too much though, as he had a strong game overall.

Salford's former Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins, seen being tackled by Rhyse Martin and Matt Frawley, receives a good reception when he returns to AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad