Mikolaj Oledzki misses out after suffering shoulder damage in last week’s Betfred Super League round one win over Salford Red Devils. He joins fellow prop Tom Holroyd (knee), wingers David Fusitu’a (knee) and Derrell Olpherts (hip), second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) and centre Max Simpson (knee) on the casualty list.

Back-rower James McDonnell is included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad after a hamstring injury kept him out of the game six days ago. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton is in contention for his second Super League appearance and full-back Alfie Edgell, hooker Corey Johnson and forward Leon Ruan are the others added to last week’s side.

The game will be second-row Rhyse Martin’s 100th in Super League, all for Rhinos. Centre Harry Newman’s next appearance will bring up a career century. He has played 77 games for Leeds, 18 on dual-registration/loan with Featherstone Rovers, three Tests for England and once with England Knights.

Forward James McDonnell has been called into Leeds Rhinos' 21 for tonight's game at Hull KR. He hasn't played since facing Wakefield Trinity last Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rovers also have problems in the pack with prop Dean Hadley ruled out after failing a head injury assessment during last Thursday’s win over Hull FC and ex-Leeds hooker Matt Parcell serving a one-match ban. Matty Storton - who can play prop or second-row - and winger Louis Senior come into the squad. Winger Joe Burgess, centres Louix Gorman and Corey Hall and prop Leo Tennison are also vying for a place in the 17.

Hull KR: from Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, R Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Batchelor, Minchella, Whitbread, Storton, Aydin, Tanginoa, C Hall, Senior, May, Gorman, Tennison, Burgess.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Ruan, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton.