Coach Rohan Smith will be forced to make changes in key positions when Leeds Rhinos visit Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Corey Johnson, who has filled in at stand-off for the past two games, is unavailable because of an Achilles tendonitis injury.

Rhinos are also without second-rower James McDonnell who suffered a back injury against Warrington last Sunday, while centre Nene Macdonald is on leave in Australia to attend the birth of his child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson is a specialist hooker, but Smith feels he has done a solid job since Blake Austin left the club to join Castleford Tigers earlier this month.

Liam Tindall, left and Jack Sinfield are both in Rhinos' initial squad for the trip to Huddersfield. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It has been a challenge for him, but I don’t just look at the attacking aspect of the game,” Smith said.

“What he has been able to really contribute is good energy and good defence. He has competed well and he has fit in.

“His ability to fit in with some other experienced players and allow them to step forward and just play his role has been commendable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson’s absence could mean a call up for Morgan Gannon after he made his comeback from ankle damage in the reserves last weekend.

Leon Ruan retains his place in Rhinos' initial squad after being 21st man last week. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Gannon was playing at stand-off when he was injured against St Helens three months ago and Smith said: “A fit and healthy Ganno is always going to be part of our thinking.

“He got himself 25-30 minutes in the reserves, he has worked really hard in his rehab’, but he has been out a long time. We are conscious of timing things right so he has had enough prep’ to go to battle.”

Gannon is also an option in his specialist second-row role, as are James Donaldson - a substitute last week - and Rhyse Martin, who has played most of his rugby at centre this term.

Corey Johnson, pictured scoring against Hull KR, picked up a knock last week and is ruled out of the game at Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Newman, a replacement last week when he returned from a three-month layoff, could start at centre for the first time since May, according to Smith.

But the coach stressed: “I actually liked how he came into the game when he came off the bench.

“I don’t see him as a bench player, but there is only so much training you can do to get yourself ready and building back his minutes gradually is probably something we will consider again.”

Luis Roberts, another candidate at centre, retains his place in the squad after not being selected against Warrington, as do ex-Castleford winger Derrell Olpherts, half-back Jack Sinfield, who played for the academy on Friday and forward Leon Ruan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Liam Tindall has been drafted into the 21 along with teenage full-back/stand-off Alfie Edgell.

Giants coach Ian Watson will select from the 17 beaten by Salford last week, plus Theo Fages, Joe Greenwood, Jack Ashworth and Will Pryce.

Huddersfield Giants: from Connor, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, McQueen, Yates, English, Ikahihifo, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, Halsall, Ashworth, Hewitt, Pryce, Milner.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, Gannon , Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell.