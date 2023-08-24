Teenage star Morgan Gannon has given Leeds Rhinos a timely boost by confirming he is fit and feeling good after a long injury layoff.

The 19-year-old featured as a second half substitute for Rhinos reserves in last Sunday’s 18-16 loss to Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

Playing at stand-off, he marked his comeback with a try in his first game since suffering an ankle injury during Rhinos’ home defeat by St Helens on May 26.

The Saints game was his fourth match back in the senior team after eight weeks on the sidelines following a concussion in Betfred Super League round two.

Morgan Gannon suffered an ankle injury during Rhinos' one-point loss to St Helens at Headingley in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am feeling good,” Gannon said. “I am happy with how my ankle pulled up and how it felt in the game.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it, I didn’t have any hesitations with it. I felt confident, I didn’t feel like I’d been out for three months, I felt like I slotted into the groove a bit.

“I have pulled up well from it as well. It hasn’t been sore or anything so I am really happy with how it has been.”

Gannon looked fit and sharp and confirmed: “I felt good out there. I’d been in training for about two weeks before that, building up to it, so I felt like I got back in the rhythm with my skill.

Morgan Gannon is helped from the field after his injury against St Helens in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I had 20 minutes to go out there and rip in and see what I could do and I was happy with how I went about it, the involvements and touches I had.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith watched the reserves game which was played immediately after the first team’s 24-22 win over Warrington.

Gannon said he has not yet spoken to the boss about plans for Sunday, when Rhinos visit Huddersfield Giants, but insisted: “As far as I am aware, that’s me signed off from my injury now.

“Personally, I feel like I am ready to get back in the mix of team selection and if I am picked, that’s a good thing.”

Morgan Gannon has had a frustrating season, but is determined to end it on a high. Picture by Steve Riding.

Gannon’s return to fitness is important for Leeds, who have problems in both the positions he has played this year.

They are without a specialist stand-off following Blake Austin’s departure to Castleford Tigers and second-rower James McDonnell picked up a back injury during last week’s game which could rule him out of Sunday.

Of Gannon’s six first team appearances this year, two have been in the second-row, two at stand-off and the others as a substitute.

“There’s maybe a bit of opportunity there,” he admitted. “But that’s down to what Rohan is thinking.

“I feel I am ready for it and I will put my hand up, wherever I am asked to play - as a second-rower or stand-off if need be. I am feeling confident, if I am picked.”

Gannon made his Rhinos debut two years ago and quickly established himself as one of Super League’s most exciting young talents.

After 25 appearances last season he seemed ready to move to a new level in 2023, but long-term injuries have made it a frustrating campaign.

He said: “It has been a pretty stop-start year, with two extended breaks. It has been frustrating not to get any rhythm and consistency, especially after last year when I was playing most weeks.

“I thought I could really push on this year and it hasn’t gone to plan, but I still definitely want to get in the team for these last few games. I feel like I can offer something to help us push for the play-offs, which is still a very possible target for us. I definitely want to get back in the mix and offer what I can to help us get there.”

Despite 44 first team games, Gannon is still at the start of his career and the trials of this year will stand him in good stead for the future, he reckons.

“It is something I’ve not really had much of in my career,” he said. “It has all come at once with only getting four games in a row this year.

“It is something I have learned from and I have definitely developed off the field, in terms of my strength in the weight room.

“It has not been lost time, it has been time used off the field to work on other areas which I didn’t really get a chance to because I came into the first team quite early.