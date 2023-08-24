A look behind the scenes as Leeds Rhinos prepare for Super League clash v Huddersfield Giants
Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad have had a spring in their step as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
Last weekend’s 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves ended a three-match losing run and kept Rhinos in the race for a top-six finish.
Coach Rohan Smith’s men have a full week to get ready for their third meeting with Giants in 2023, following an 18-17 win in April and 54-0 success two months later.
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Rhinos in training at their Kirksall base on Wednesday.
