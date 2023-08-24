Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A look behind the scenes as Leeds Rhinos prepare for Super League clash v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad have had a spring in their step as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

Last weekend’s 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves ended a three-match losing run and kept Rhinos in the race for a top-six finish.

Coach Rohan Smith’s men have a full week to get ready for their third meeting with Giants in 2023, following an 18-17 win in April and 54-0 success two months later.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Rhinos in training at their Kirksall base on Wednesday.

Super League's leading points scorer so far this season, Martin is preparing to make his 100th appearance for Rhinos.

Super League's leading points scorer so far this season, Martin is preparing to make his 100th appearance for Rhinos. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

The winger has not made a first team appearance since June, but featured for the reserves last week.

The winger has not made a first team appearance since June, but featured for the reserves last week. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Rhinos' captain huddles with teammates at training this week.

Rhinos' captain huddles with teammates at training this week. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Teenage scrum-half Jack Sinfield could be in contention for a first team recall this week after featuring for the reserves last Sunday.

Teenage scrum-half Jack Sinfield could be in contention for a first team recall this week after featuring for the reserves last Sunday. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

