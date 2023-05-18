Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed

'It wasn’t working': Wakefield Trinity 'moving on' following James Ford exit says coach Mark Applegarth

Boss Mark Applegarth wants to make Wakefield Trinity “more attacking minded” following the departure of assistant-coach James Ford.

By Peter Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Trinity have lost all their 12 Betfred Super League games so far this season, scoring only 77 points in the process.

Ford, who joined them last autumn after stepping down as York Knights coach, moved on this week to become director of rugby at Featherstone Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applegarth is looking for a new assistant and admitted Ford’s exit took him by surprise, but insisted: “It was obvious it wasn’t working, at this moment in time.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “I wish Fordy all the best. He has made his decision and I am not going to go into any more detail on that, I don’t think I need to.

“I’ll just focus on the lads who are here and giving 100 cent to Wakefield Trinity. It has happened, we’ll move on and go full steam ahead on Friday night and the coming games.”

Trinity are at home to Leigh Leopards in the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup this week and Applegarth stressed: “I just want to loosen the lads up a bit and be a bit more fluent with ball in hand and a bit more attacking minded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We've been pretty clunky in attack and look a bit afraid to play. I won't go into the reasons why.

James Ford left his role as Trinity assistant-coach this week to become Featherstone's director of rugby. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.James Ford left his role as Trinity assistant-coach this week to become Featherstone's director of rugby. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
James Ford left his role as Trinity assistant-coach this week to become Featherstone's director of rugby. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I want to see the lads play without as much fear and being too rigid – getting to a point for this and that. That's not Wakefield, for me.

“I want to give us a bit more of a licence to play more entertaining rugby. I’ve definitely got chance to mould it a bit more how I want it to look. I don't really want to get into all the internal politics of what's gone on in the last few months.”

Read More
Read more: Mason Lino to Leeds Rhinos rumour: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Appleg...

Back-rower Dane Windrow and outside-back Oli Pratt have been recalled just two weeks after joining Newcastle Thunder and York respectively on what were expected to be season-long loan deals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are included in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad and Applegarth confirmed they will make their debut.

Young centre/back-rower Joe Law is also included and Jordan Crowther, Liam Kay, Renouf Atoni and Lee Kershaw could be recalled to the 17, but recent signing Luke Gale is Cup-tied.

Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Lineham, Gaskell, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Smith, Bowes, Eseh, Windrow, Law, Pratt, Dagger.

Leigh Leopards: from Hardaker, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley, Mellor, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Asiata, Reynolds, Holmes, O’Brien, Davis, Nisbet, Gannon, O’Donnell, Wilde, Seumanufagai, Halton.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield). Kick-off: Friday, 7.45pm.

Related topics:James FordSuper LeagueFordWakefieldTrinity