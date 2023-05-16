Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

New Featherstone Rovers role for Wakefield Trinity assistant-coach and ex-York Knights boss

Assistant-coach James Ford has left Wakefield Trinity for a “unique challenge” at Featherstone Rovers.

By Peter Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 20:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:50 BST

Ford has taken up the newly-created post of director of rugby, working alongside coach Sean Long and the club’s board as they bid to secure promotion to Betfred Super League.

“I was attracted to this challenge of working with Featherstone in a new role as everything seems to be progressing very well on and off the field,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I understand the ambitions of the board and I want to support Sean Long and the players in adding value to what is already a very strong team [and] driving forward our standards and paying attention to every detail of preparing us for a very bright future.”

James Ford joined Wakefield as assistant-coach in pre-season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.James Ford joined Wakefield as assistant-coach in pre-season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
James Ford joined Wakefield as assistant-coach in pre-season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A winger or centre, Ford scored six tries in 34 games for Rovers from 2003-2005 and later had spells with Sheffield Eagles, Castleford Tigers, Widnes Vikings and York City Knights, where he began his coaching career.

Read More
Ex-Leeds Rhinos assistant-boss Ryan Carr handed key role after NRL club St Georg...

He became head-coach in 2015 and led York to the League One title three years later, as well as the Championship play-offs 2019 and 2022.

He moved to Trinity, as assistant to Mark Applegarth who he worked with at York, in the off-season, but leaves with Wakefield bottom of Betfred Super League and still searching for a first win this year.

James Ford during his time as York coach last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.James Ford during his time as York coach last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
James Ford during his time as York coach last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In contrast, Rovers lead the second tier with a 100 per cent winning record after 11 league games.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “We’re currently in a position where we’re planning extensively for the next phase in this club’s evolution, both on and off the field.

“This role creates greater capacity for the coaching staff to continue to develop an exciting and successful brand of rugby, while also allowing myself and the board more time to plan strategically for the club’s very exciting future.”

He added: “James will lead on recruitment plans and will ensure we maximise the investments we are making in our playing squad and off-field team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We need to ensure this season we leave no stone unturned in driving our promotion challenge forward and James will play an integral part in supporting Sean and the rest of the team in delivering this.”

Related topics:FordJames FordWakefield TrinityFeatherstone RoversSuper LeagueFeatherstone