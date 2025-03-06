Is this the most bizarre route to Catalans Dragons? Leeds Rhinos fan makes Perpignan trip via Morocco

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Getting to games in the south of France is usually an adventure for English-based fans, but one Leeds Rhinos supporter is taking that to a new level.

Iain Sharp - a member of the YEP’s Rhinos fans jury - will travel to Saturday’s match against Catalans Dragons via a different continent. Sharp is booked on a flight from England to Marrakech, in Morocco, North Africa, on Friday, with a connection to Perpignan the following day.

Because airlines are on a winter schedule, options for rugby league fans in the north of England are limited. Rising prices scuppered Sharp’s initial plans to fly from Stanstead to either Girona, in Spain, or the French city of Toulouse, so his solution was to catch a National Express coach from Leeds to Birmingham for a Friday afternoon flight to Marrakech with Tui.

Catalans Dragons' Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Catalans Dragons' Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Catalans Dragons' Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

After a night in an Airbnb within walking distance of the Moroccan airport, he’ll be on a RyanAir jet to Perpignan, due to touch down there at 12.35pm. The return route is slightly more straightforward, with a train from Perpignan to Carcassonne, via Narbonne and then flight to Manchester before another train back to Leeds. Sharp reckons the total cost, including transport and two nights’ accommodation, is around £200.

Sharp will hope the effort is worthwhile. Leeds have failed to score in their last two away games against Catalans, losing 61-0 in 2023 and 26-0 last year. Rhinos have chartered a flight for the team and fans direct from Leeds Bradford Airport to Perpignan on Thursday, with a Sunday lunchtime return.

