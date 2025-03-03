'Incredibly excited': ex-Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts' first words after rejoining Hull FC

Veteran prop Liam Watts says he is “incredibly excited” to be back at Hull FC, just days after being released by Castleford Tigers.

The 34-year-old has rejoined Hull on a contract until the end of this season. Having begun his career with spells at Castleford and Hull KR, he initially signed for the Black and Whites in 2012 and made 152 appearances, including the Wembley Challenge Cup final wins in 2016 and 2017, before a mid-season return to Tigers in 2018.

A one-year contract extension with Castleford was triggered at the end of 2024, but he played just once - in a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Bradford Bulls - before the deal was terminated by mutual consent last Thursday. Speaking for the first time about his return to East Yorkshire, Watts said: “I’m incredibly excited to be back at Hull FC for the rest of the season - a club I hold close to my heart and I can’t wait to pull on the black and white jersey once again and run out in front of the Faithful.

Liam Watts in action against Bradford Bulls in his final appearance for Castleford Tigers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It’s clear to see the club is at the start of an exciting new project and I’m looking forward to playing a role in that over the coming months. I’m hoping to join that group of experienced lads - the likes of Aidan Sezer, Jordan Rapana, Zak Hardaker and John Asiata - and use my knowledge and experiences in the game alongside them to help develop those young talents across the squad.”

Hull chief executive Richie Myler predicted: “Liam will bring us depth, experience, and - most importantly - passion for our badge and club. Having been here for a significant period of time previously, he knows what it means to represent this club and also what it takes to wear the black and white jersey with pride, an important attribute we know he will pass on to our up and coming young stars.

“While Liam is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, there is no doubt his experience and enthusiasm is a great asset for us to pick up, especially at this stage of the year when adding depth to your squad is incredibly difficult. We’re delighted to have him back with us and I’m excited to see what he can bring to us throughout the remainder of the season.”

Hull have also announced the signing of ex-Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight on a deal until the end of this season.