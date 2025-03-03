The RFL’s match review panel issued four charges following Rhinos’ 38-24 win. They were among 11 offences pin-pointed from Betfred Super League round three. Rhinos’ Tom Holroyd was referred to a disciplinary hearing today (Tuesday) after being charged with grade E dangerous contact.

That is the most serious grade and could lead to a ban of at least six games if he pleads or is found guilty. Other charged players have the option to challenge the review panel’s findings at today’s hearing, but failed appeals now result in five additional points and a one-match ban on top of the previous punishment.

Tigers’ Jeremiah Simbiken – who was already on 2.5 penalty points, having been fined for a grade C offence earlier in the season – was charged with two separate offences against Rhinos. A grade C dangerous contact carried five penalty points, taking him to 7.5 points and meaning a one-match suspension.

If he serves that ban, half of the points arising from that charge will be added to his previous 2.5, leaving him on five points. Another three from a grade B dangerous contact charge will be added to that, taking him back to eight and another one-match suspension.

To make things more complicated, Simbiken will only miss one senior game, at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday. Tigers are out of the Challenge Cup and so don’t have a match the following week. However, they do have a reserves match which will count towards the second suspension. Once that is served, Simbiken’s points tally will be revised to 6.5.

Salford Red Devils’ Jayden Nikorima incurred eight penalty points after the review panel charged him with Grade C head contact in Thursday’s fixture at Hull KR. That included five points for the offence itself and an additional three because the victim of the foul play, Niall Evalds, left the field and was unable to return.

1 . Match review panel Here are the charges from Betfred Super League round three. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers) Grade E dangerous contact: refer to tribunal. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers) Greade A head contact. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos) Grade C dangerous contact. Five penalty points. Total points 7.5. One-match ban. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos) Grade B dangerous contact. Three penalty points. Total points eight. One-match ban. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales