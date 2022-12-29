Rhinos’ Foundation have signed a memorandum of agreement with the Kenya Rugby League Federation to help further the sport in the east African country, where former Leeds winger Eddie Rombo coaches the national team.

Kenya’s men played in their first major competition this summer when they competed in the Middle East Africa (MEA) Championship.

The partnership was brokered by MEA regional development manager Remond Safi and Rhinos Foundation rugby league development manager Darren Higgins.

Eddie Rombo, right, playing for Featherstone, is tackled by Leeds' Phil Hassan. Picture by Steve Riding.

It will see the establishment of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation Kenya National Rugby League Development Centre, together with a coach development and talent identification programme.

There will be the potential for Kenyan players to join an apprenticeship scheme and the provision of training kit and equipment.

Rhinos players Justin Sangare (Mali) and Kruise Leeming (Eswatini) were both born in Africa.

Chief executive and foundation trustee Gary Hetherington said: “With our ‘one club’ philosophy we are committed to try and spread the word and brand as far and wide as possible and to make the biggest difference in as many communities as we can.

Middle East Africa regional development manager Remond Safi, third from left, at Headingley with (from left) Rhinos foundation chairman Phil Caplan, African-born players Justin Sangare and Kruise Leeming, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington and club head of culture, diversity and inclusivity Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

“There is tremendous potential in the African region and we are determined to do everything we can to help and support that with the expertise we have within our organisation.”

Rombo, a Nairobi-based lawyer who played for Leeds in 1990-91 and late for Dewsbury and Featherstone Rovers, is “elated” by the partnership.

He said: “We are very grateful to form this which will see us benefit immensely from the great wealth of experience Rhinos’ foundation have in developing rugby league.

“We look forward to the coaching and player development programmes and assistance in other areas like marketing and promotion and the provision of training equipment.

“This is all in line with our long term strategic plan to be the leading rugby league nation in Africa, compete favourably in international competitions and to make the Rugby League World Cup in the near future.”

