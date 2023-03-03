Hunslet RLFC: 2 back for North Wales clash as newly-signed pair leave League 1 club

Prop Crossley was rested for last week’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Heworth and Knowles did not feature after suffering a dead leg in the previous week’s league defeat at Doncaster.

Three-quarter Kieron Lawton has also been drafted into the squad to face North Wales, but Jack Render misses out with a hand injury sustained against Heworth and hooker Danny Barcoe is rested.

Kilshaw said: “We have been practising exceptionally well and consistently for an extended period and need to ensure we transition this into a strong performance against North Wales.

Hunslet captain Steve Crossley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There will be some rotation as some blokes deserve an opportunity and we also have a couple of knocks.

“The group are very focussed and well aware of what it will take to perform to the standard we expect on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, veteran winger Rob Worrincy has retired from rugby league because of a knee injury he sustained last year, when he was with Rochdale Hornets.

The 38-year-old signed for the Parksiders during the off-season, but did not play a game.

Rob Worrincy, pictured right with coach Alan Kilshaw, has retired from rugby league. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Tyler Walton has also been released after increased work commitments means he was unable to commit to training.

The second-rower, recruited from Midlands Hurricanes, played in pre-season matches against Batley Bulldogs and Salford Red Devils Reserves.

Kilshaw said: “We’re sorry to see Tyler and Rob go, but - in all the circumstances - they have made the right decision.

“We thank them for their commitment, in the short time they have been with us, and we wish them both well for the future.”

Hunslet (v North Wales): from Watson, Ryder, Burton, Lawton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Whiteley, Carr, Stroud, McGrath, Bull, Croston.

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.