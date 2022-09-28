Hunslet sign duo from rivals Hurricanes

They take the number of Hurricanes players recruited by Hunslet in the off-season to three, following Nathan Newbound’s signing last week.

Walton, a 21-year-old prop, has had previous experience with Newcastle Thunder, French outfit Albi and Rochdale Hornets.

Twenty two-year-old Bull, a Leeds Met student player, began as a junior with Castleford community club Lock Lane and has also been on the books at Sheffield Eagles.

Jordan Bull. Picture supplied by Hunslet RLFC.

Kilshaw said: “We were very close to taking Jordan last season so we are happy to have got him over the line this year.

“He is a big, physical presence and his development over the past few seasons has been really good.

“He can operate at loose-forward, back-row and even in the centre, so he’s a very useful addition to the group and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Tyler Walton. Picture supplied by Hunslet RLFC.

Kilshaw added: “Tyler is a tough player with a huge engine. He regularly plays 80 minutes in the middle and punches well above his weight.

“He will rip in and can also ball-play through the middle. He was a stand-out performer for the Hurricanes last season and we are delighted to add him to the squad.”