Hunslet sign duo from rivals Hurricanes
Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw has stepped up his team building for the 2023 campaign with the signing of Jordan Bull and Tyler Walton from Betfred League One rivals Midlands Hurricanes.
They take the number of Hurricanes players recruited by Hunslet in the off-season to three, following Nathan Newbound’s signing last week.
Walton, a 21-year-old prop, has had previous experience with Newcastle Thunder, French outfit Albi and Rochdale Hornets.
Twenty two-year-old Bull, a Leeds Met student player, began as a junior with Castleford community club Lock Lane and has also been on the books at Sheffield Eagles.
Kilshaw said: “We were very close to taking Jordan last season so we are happy to have got him over the line this year.
“He is a big, physical presence and his development over the past few seasons has been really good.
“He can operate at loose-forward, back-row and even in the centre, so he’s a very useful addition to the group and we are looking forward to working with him.”
Kilshaw added: “Tyler is a tough player with a huge engine. He regularly plays 80 minutes in the middle and punches well above his weight.
“He will rip in and can also ball-play through the middle. He was a stand-out performer for the Hurricanes last season and we are delighted to add him to the squad.”
Kilshaw, meanwhile, is staying at Hunslet on a new two-year contract which the club says includes “the usual incentives and caveats” based on how the team perform next season.