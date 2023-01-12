The veteran back made one Super League appearance for Castleford Tigers 19 years ago and has played almost 350 games in the lower divisions at clubs including Sheffield Eagles, Halifax and Dewsbury Rams, scoring more than 200 tries.

He spent last season at Hunslet’s Betfred League One rivals Rochdale Hornets, touching down six times in 10 appearances.

Worrincy, now 37, said: “I’m good mates with Miles [Greenwood, strength and conditioning coach] who spoke highly of [Hunslet boss] Alan Kilshaw.

Hunslet's new signing Rob Worrincy is welcomed to the club by coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“He mentioned in passing that Hunslet are not far from me - I live on the outskirts of Batley - and would I fancy joining them?

“Partly in jest, I said I’m open to all kinds of offers. I like to keep active and I love rugby league, which is a great sport with great people in it.

“I spoke to Killer and he really sold me the club, with his plans for the season. The squad he has put together has a great mix of youth and experience and I’m delighted to have signed a one-year deal.”

Rob Worrincy in action for Sheffield against Bradford in 2021. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Worrincy is keen to bring his experience to a youthful squad. He added: “I aim to pass on the positive pearls of wisdom I’ve acquired to the younger lads at Hunslet, including in terms of attitude and professionalism.

“I’ve lots of experience behind me and I plan to bring to the cause level-headedness and a strong work ethic, with strong carries on kick returns as important to me as scoring tries.”

Kilshaw reckons Worrincy will be a valuable acquisition on and off the field. He said: “It’s great to have Rob in Hunslet colours and training with the group.

“He is an exceptional winger at this level, with a proven record and he is an exceptional person who will bring some further experience and qualities off the field.

Rob Worrincy in 2019, during his spell with Dewsbury Rams. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

