Four players have been charged and one suspended following the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The RFL’s match review panel handed Catalans Dragons forward Elliott Whitehead 15 penalty points after he was charged with grade D head contact in last Friday’s 20-12 home win against Salford Red Devils. He was banned for two matches and fined.

Salford’s Chris HIll and Catalans’ Tariq Sims were both charged with grade A late contact on a passer. They each received one penalty point, but face no further action. Mike McMeeken, of Wakefield Trinity, also avoided further punishment after receiving one penalty point for a dangerous throw/lift in his side’s 20-12 loss to visitors Leigh Leopards.

Tariq Sims in action for Catalans Dragons against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

It is the second time both Sims and McMeeken have been charged with a grade A offence this season. They are now each on two penalty points for 2025, but under the new system introduced this year, suspensions do not apply until a player’s total reaches at least six.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict with any appeals being heard by a disciplinary tribunal the same day. Any unsuccessful appeal against a charge of grades A-D will automatically incur five penalty points to the player’s record, meaning a one-match ban on top of the original punishment.

Charges from the Challenge Cup fifth round were: Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, grade D head contact, 15 penalty points, total points 15) - two-match suspension and fine; Chris Hill (Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons, grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points one) - no further action; Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points two) - no further action; Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards, grade A dangerous throw/lift, one penalty point, total points two) - no further action.