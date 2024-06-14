Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos will be inspired by Rob Burrow when they return to the field at Hull FC on Saturday, according to coach Rohan Smith.

Smith and teammate Ash Handley both played alongside Burrow for Leeds and others in the team were coached by him in Rhinos’ junior system, or knew him off the field. Smith accepts it - and the home game against Leigh Leopards next Friday - will be emotional, but is confident his players will cope with a difficult occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Each individual deals with things differently,” Smith said. “I am sure in some aspects it will give players a bit of increased motivation or inspiration to get out there and perform well and to honour Rob, but it is always a balancing act.

“Building up too much emotion from a performance point of view doesn’t always serve people well. That’s an individual thing. I think most players, once they are out there in the battle, are worried about what’s happening when they are getting tackled or making a tackle.

“They aren’t thinking about too many other things, but certainly in the build up there’ll be some emotion attached for a bunch of the guys, particularly those who’ve been close to Rob and his family or played with or were coached by him. They’ve been quite emotional, but it’s in a positive way - they are really grateful for the time they had with Rob.”

There will be an element of ‘let’s win it for Rob’, Smith admitted. He stressed: “We want to put a show on for Rob and for our fans and for ourselves. We want to play well and play strongly and leave no doubt, then build going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For some players, when it gets tough they can find a little bit more for Rob if that’s the way they are inspired. But for some players it’s just a matter of being in their regular emotional state and being consistent with what works for them. It is very much an individual-based situation, regarding that emotion.”

Leeds, who won 18-12 at Hull in April, are bidding for a second successive win following the 32-4 home result against Castleford Tigers two weeks ago. Of his side’s approach, Smith vowed: “I am expecting us to play well and attack the game

“It’s not too long since we played there, but there’s quite a few differences to both teams, a little bit from a structural point of view and certainly from a personnel point of view. Each game is its own adventure, but we are quite familiar with going over there and playing in that environment. We have trained well, prepared well and we are ready to go and attack it.”

If Salford Red Devils lose at Warrington Wolves tonight, Rhinos will travel to Hull knowing a win would see them end the weekend in Betfred Super League’s sixth and final play-off spot. Hull have lost 12 of their 13 Super League games so far, but Smith insisted: “Looking at the table doesn’t help you accurately grade the opposition.