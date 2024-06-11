Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull FC have announced plans to honour ‘inspiration’ Rob Burrow at Saturday’s game against Leeds Rhinos.

The Betfred Super League fixture at MKM Stadium is both sides’ first since Burrow’s death 13 days earlier. Burrow made his Rhinos debut against Hull in April, 2001. His final competitive appearance at Headingley was against the black and whites in the 2017 Super League play-offs.

A Hull statement described the former scrum-half as a “warrior, hero and inspiration” and revealed: “In consultation with the Rhinos, the club have confirmed a number of tributes which will take place before and during the fixture.”

Hull FC's MKM Stadium, which Leeds Rhinos will visit on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull players will wear a special warm-up jersey ahead of kick-off, sporting Burrow’s name and his number seven, as well as black armbands during the match. The jerseys will be signed by the players and auctioned via the club’s eBay channel in the coming weeks, with all proceeds donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

The match ball will be delivered by Hull FC legend Scott Taylor. He was a close friend of the eight-time Grand Final winner and recently ran the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to raise money for the MND Association.

A video remembering Burrow’s life and some of his most iconic moments will be played as the teams enter the field. His former teammate Liam Sutcliffe will lay a wreath on behalf of the Hull club, along with Rhinos captain Cameron Smith.

There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off and again in the seventh minute of the match. Bucket collections, conducted by players from the former Leeds hero’s community club Featherstone Lions, will take place inside the stadium with money raised going to the Rob Burrow MND centre appeal. Fans will also be able to sign Hull FC’s book of condolence at the stadium store ahead of kick-off.

Rob Burrow in action agianst Hull FC in September, 2017. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.