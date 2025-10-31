Huge boost for Wakefield Trinity as star signs long-term deal with 'best in Super League' prediction made

‘Outstanding’ forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele has been tipped to take Super League by storm after signing a new long-term deal with Wakefield Trinity.

The 26-year-old Auckland-born prop had two seasons remaining on his previous deal - signed exactly a year ago - but has now committed himself to Trinity until the end of 2030. Hamlin-Uele joined Trinity from New South Wales Cup side Newtown Jets ahead of the 2024 season and has become a cornerstone of coach Daryl Powell’s pack, scoring 10 tries in 44 appearances. He featured 15 times this year, crossing five times, before his campaign was ended by a shoulder injury.

Hamlin-Uele said: “I’m really happy to be staying at Wakefield for the next five years. The club and fans have treated me so well since the beginning and I’m truly grateful for it. In a world full of uncertainty, there are three things I’m certain about: God is good, I love my family and it’s WTID [Wakefield till I die].”

Caleb Hamlin-Uele on the charge for Wakefield Trinity against St Helens in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Powell hailed Hamlin-Uele as “an outstanding part of our pack for the last two seasons”. He said: “His ability to carry the ball and offload, alongside being a really solid defender, will make him one of the best front-rowers in the competition over the coming seasons. I’m delighted he has decided to extend this contract and look forward to working with him over what I am confident will be a really successful period for our club.”

Director of rugby Ste Mills added: “A long-term deal for Caleb was an easy decision for the club to make. He had an unlucky year in 2025 with injuries, but when he did take the field he was top class. ”