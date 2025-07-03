How to watch: TV, live stream details for Leeds Rhinos at Hull KR, plus Castleford Tigers & Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos have a rare Sunday afternoon fixture this week and it has been chosen for exclusive live coverage on Sky Sports.

Rhinos’ visit to Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR will be shown on Sky Sports Action, which means it can be recorded, with a full 30-minute build up to kick-off. Sky’s other exclusive pick from round 17 is Friday’s derby between Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors.

The other four games will all be streamed live via the Sky Sports+ red button and also on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. Those games include Castleford Tigers’ home showdown with Huddersfield Giants this evening (Thursday) and tomorrow’s meeting between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s Super League games, with kick-off times, channel and live stream information and when coverage begins.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by SWpix.com.

Thursday, July 3: Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Friday, July 4: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves (8pm), Betfred Super League, Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, July 5: Hull FC v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.25pm; Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, July 6: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm.