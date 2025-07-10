How to watch: TV details for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, plus Castleford Tigers & Wakefield Trinity

Two Leeds Rhinos matches will be broadcast live, back to back, this weekend on Sky Sports.

The channel will show full coverage of Rhinos’ Betfred Women’s Super League showdown with St Helens on Friday, immediately followed by the men’s game, also at AMT Headingley. Both are on the main Sky Sports Action channel, each with a 30-minute build-up to kick-off.

Wakefield Trinity’s huge seventh versus sixth fixture at Hull FC today (Thursday) is Sky’s other exclusive match from the men’s round 18. Castleford Tigers’ visit to Salford Red Devils on Sunday will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ red button and via the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch all this weekend’s Super League action, including kick-off times, channel information and when coverage begins.

Here's how to watch this weekend's televised Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, July 10: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, July 11: Leeds Rhinos Women v St Helens Women (5.30pm), Sky Sports Action and Mix from 5pm; Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, July 12: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+. The full game will be shown on BBC Red Button from 11.30pm; Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (6pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, July 13: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.