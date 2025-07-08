Leeds Rhinos v St Helens referee named, plus Castleford Tigers & Wakefield Trinity games

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ huge showdown with St Helens.

Jack Smith will be in the middle for the third time in a Leeds-Saints fixture this year, following Rhinos’ win at Magic Weekend in May and the Merseyside outfit’s victory on their own turf three weeks ago. Liam Moore is the video referee.

It is Smith’s sixth Rhinos game of 2025, which is more than any other official. Chris Kendall has refereed Leeds four times this season, Liam Moore three, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.

James Vella will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s visit to Hull FC the previous evening, with Liam Rush on video duty. After not being selected last weekend, following an error on video duty in Castleford’s home loss to Wigan Warriors, Aaron Moore returns as referee for Tigers’ visit to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant.

Appointments for Betfred Super League round 18 are: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - James Vella (video, Liam Rush); Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Chris Kendall (video, Marcus Griffiths); Leeds Rhinos v St Helens - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Leigh Leopards v Hull KR - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith); Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves - Liam Rush (video, James Vella); Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers - Aaron Moore (video, Chris Kendall).

