How to watch sold-out England v Australia 2nd rugby league Ashes Test live & free on BBC

It’s win or bust for England in Saturday’s historic second Test against Australia.

The 26-6 defeat at Wembley last weekend has left coach Shaun Wane’s men one down with two to play in the ABK Beer Ashes series. A sell-out crowd of 50,000 will be roaring on England in rugby league’s first visit to Everton FC’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, but fans without tickets can watch the full game live on free to air television.

The BBC is broadcasting all three Tests, including next week’s final encounter at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley. Saturday’s coverage on BBC One begins at 2pm, 30 minutes ahead of kick-off. Rhinos icon Jamie Peacock will be among the presenting team, which is led by Mark Chapman and also includes Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess, former players Kevin Brown, Jon Wilkin and Robbie Hunter-Paul and current St Helens and England women’s star Jodie Cunningham.

Everton FC's new Hill Dickinson Stadium will stage Saturday's second ABK Beer rugby league Ashes Test between England and Australia. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from pitchside, with commentary from Matt Newsum alongside James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear and Brian Noble. The build up and action will be shown again via the BBC red button one and red button HD from 9.15am on Sunday.