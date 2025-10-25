Daryl Clark scores for England in the first Test loss to Australia. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

England were handed a tough lesson when they were thumped 26-6 by Australia in the opening Ashes Test at Wembley today.

Considering the tourists are only likely to get better as the series goes on, the chances of England lifting the trophy for the first time since 1970 already look slim. Australia were better all round, despite a far from perfect display and it’s hard to see how England will turn the tide.

They actually made a really solid start, but made errors on the three occasions they got within sight of the Aussies’ line. Defensively, the hosts coped well, until they didn’t, once Nathan Cleary’s long pass had began the game’s first serious attack, after 22 minutes. Man of the match Reece Walsh fed Mark Nawaqanitawase, he supplied Kotoni Staggs and the centre’s final pass was finished - with an elaborate dive - by Walsh. Referee Liam Moore handed the decision on as a try and it was confirmed by video official Jack Smith. He couldn’t rule on the clearly forward pass to Staggs and decided Mikey Lewis hadn’t been obstructed in the build-up.

Cleary converted and added the only other points of the first half with the final kick, after Jez Litten was penalised for taking out Walsh off the ball. The Kangaroos got over England’s line three minutes earlier, through Angus Crichton, but video ref Smith backed the on-field call of ‘no try’, Dom Young having been tackled in the air by Josh Addo-Carr.

England created two good chances in the final 11 minutes of the opening period, both on their left flank. Jake Wardle burst into space with Mikey Lewis in support, but Walsh knocked down the pass to prevent a try. Then, moments before the penalty goal, George Williams and Wardle combined nicely to send Tom Johnstone on a run, but rather than taking on the Aussie cover, he kicked in-goal and the ball rolled dead just before Jack Welsby could get there.

At 8-0, England were still in it, though it was an uphill task. They had a mountain to climb when Crichton went between Williams and Alex Walmsley to coast over for a soft try - which Cleary converted - within five minutes of the restart. England had already had one escape, when Herbie Farnsworth ankle-tapped Addo-Carr after Walsh’s 70-metre run, but once the second try was scored, the result was not in doubt.

It took the Kangaroos until 15 minutes from time to add a third try, through Crichton off Cameron Munster’s pass and it looked like getting nasty when Walsh grabbed a superb second - from a move involving Cleary, the scorer himself and Shibasaki.

Cleary converted both, but at least England avoided a nilling, thanks to Daryl Clark going over from close-range in the closing moments. Williams added the two.

England: Welsby, D Young, Farnworth, Wardle, Johnstone, Williams, Lewis, Havard, Clark, Lees, Bateman, Pearce-Paul, Knowles. Subs Litten, Walmsley, Trout, McMeeken.

Australia: Walsh, Nawaqanitawase, Staggs, Shibasaki, Addo-Carr, Munster, Cleary, Carrigan, Grant, Fa'asuamaleaui, Crichton, H Young, Yeo. Subs Dearden, Collins, Cotter, Koloamatangi.

Referee: Liam Moore (England).