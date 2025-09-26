How to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens play-off as BBC TV cover Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 26th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
The Super League play-offs get underway this weekend with one elimination tie being broadcast live by the BBC.

Wakefield Trinity travel to Leigh Leopards this evening (Friday) for a clash between the sides finishing third and sixth on the table. The game will be available free to air on BBC 3 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm, half an hour before kick-off. It is also being shown on the Sky Sports+ main channel, again with 30 minutes of build up to the first whistle.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up v St Helens as 4 ...

Tomorrow evening, fourth-placed Leeds Rhinos end a seven-year wait for a home play-off when they take on St Helens, who finished fifth. The fixture kicks-off at 8pm and coverage on the Sky Sports+ main channel starts at 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League play-offs. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League play-offs. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Friday, September 26: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ main channel and BBC 3, both from 7.30pm; Saturday, September 27: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.

Related topics:St Helens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice