How to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens play-off as BBC TV cover Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity

The Super League play-offs get underway this weekend with one elimination tie being broadcast live by the BBC.

Wakefield Trinity travel to Leigh Leopards this evening (Friday) for a clash between the sides finishing third and sixth on the table. The game will be available free to air on BBC 3 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm, half an hour before kick-off. It is also being shown on the Sky Sports+ main channel, again with 30 minutes of build up to the first whistle.

Tomorrow evening, fourth-placed Leeds Rhinos end a seven-year wait for a home play-off when they take on St Helens, who finished fifth. The fixture kicks-off at 8pm and coverage on the Sky Sports+ main channel starts at 7.30pm.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League play-offs. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Friday, September 26: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ main channel and BBC 3, both from 7.30pm; Saturday, September 27: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.