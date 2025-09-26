How to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens play-off as BBC TV cover Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity
Wakefield Trinity travel to Leigh Leopards this evening (Friday) for a clash between the sides finishing third and sixth on the table. The game will be available free to air on BBC 3 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm, half an hour before kick-off. It is also being shown on the Sky Sports+ main channel, again with 30 minutes of build up to the first whistle.
Tomorrow evening, fourth-placed Leeds Rhinos end a seven-year wait for a home play-off when they take on St Helens, who finished fifth. The fixture kicks-off at 8pm and coverage on the Sky Sports+ main channel starts at 7.30pm.
Friday, September 26: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ main channel and BBC 3, both from 7.30pm; Saturday, September 27: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.