Leeds Rhinos news: 4 changes as squad named for play-off v St Helens
Rhinos welcome back full-back Lachie Miller, centre Ash Handley, winger Ryan Hall and scrum-half Jake Connor. Hall replaces Riley Lumb who was recalled to the side last week for the first time since June. Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood and Ned McCormack - who didn’t play in the defeat at Wigan Warriors - are the other players to drop out of the 21.
Saints’ squad shows seven changes to the one announced ahead of last week’s home win against Castleford Tigers. Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees and Curtis Sironen are back after being rested, George Delaney is available following a suspension and Harry Robertson also comes into contention. The players making way are Agnatius Paasi, Lewis Murphy, George Whitby, Will Roberts, Leon Cowen, Jake Davies and Cole Marsh.
Rhinos’ 21 is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Max Simpson, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson, Joe Shorrocks.
Saints’ initial squad is: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Matt Whitley, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson, Deon Cross, Shane Wright.