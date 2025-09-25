Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up v St Helens as 4 star names return

Hooker Andy Ackers is unavailable, alongside long-term casualties winger Maika Sivo and loose-forward Cameron Smith, but Leeds are otherwise at full-strength with backs Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall and Jake Connor returning to the 21-man squad. It’s likely they will all start, but coach Brad Arthur has some decisions to make in the pack and on the bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in their most important game since Arthur took charge 14 months ago.