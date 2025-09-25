Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up v St Helens as 4 star names return

By Peter Smith
Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 17:46 BST
Leeds Rhinos are in a healthy position ahead of Saturday’s elimination play-off at home to St Helens.

Hooker Andy Ackers is unavailable, alongside long-term casualties winger Maika Sivo and loose-forward Cameron Smith, but Leeds are otherwise at full-strength with backs Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall and Jake Connor returning to the 21-man squad. It’s likely they will all start, but coach Brad Arthur has some decisions to make in the pack and on the bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in their most important game since Arthur took charge 14 months ago.

Will return after a calf muscle injury kept him out of last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors.

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Will return after a calf muscle injury kept him out of last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Wasn't risked last week, but will add vital big-game experience.

2. Wing: Ryan Hall

Wasn't risked last week, but will add vital big-game experience. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Ever-present during the regular season and will continue that run this weekend.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Ever-present during the regular season and will continue that run this weekend. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A welcome return after four matches on the sidelines because of a groin injury.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

A welcome return after four matches on the sidelines because of a groin injury. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Likely to be back on the left edge after playing at full-back against Wigan.

5. Wing: Chris Hankinson

Likely to be back on the left edge after playing at full-back against Wigan. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Hasn't missed a game since May and someone they'll need to be on top form.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

Hasn't missed a game since May and someone they'll need to be on top form. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St HelensRhinosCameron SmithAsh HandleyJake Connor
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice