Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up v St Helens as 4 star names return

Hooker Andy Ackers is unavailable, alongside long-term casualties winger Maika Sivo and loose-forward Cameron Smith, but Leeds are otherwise at full-strength with backs Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall and Jake Connor returning to the 21-man squad. It’s likely they will all start, but coach Brad Arthur has some decisions to make in the pack and on the bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in their most important game since Arthur took charge 14 months ago.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Will return after a calf muscle injury kept him out of last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Wing: Ryan Hall
Wasn't risked last week, but will add vital big-game experience. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Ever-present during the regular season and will continue that run this weekend. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Centre: Ash Handley
A welcome return after four matches on the sidelines because of a groin injury. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Wing: Chris Hankinson
Likely to be back on the left edge after playing at full-back against Wigan. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft
Hasn't missed a game since May and someone they'll need to be on top form. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe