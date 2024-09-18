Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A late decision will be made on which of Friday’s Betfred Super League fixtures is selected for exclusive coverage on Sky Sports.

But that will switch to Leigh Leopards against St Helens should Wigan win and secure the league leaders’ shield. Games not picked for exclusive Sky coverage will also be shown live on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s this weekend’s listings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by SWpix.com.

Thursday, September 19: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.30pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.

Friday, September 20: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm), Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+ (to be confirmed); Leigh Leopards v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+ (to be confirmed); Warrington Wolves v London Broncos (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, September 21: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+.