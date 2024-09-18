How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils & others as Sky make late call
Sky are broadcasting every game this season live and if Wigan Warriors lose at home to Salford Red Devils on Thursday, Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull KR the following day - when the hosts could secure top spot on the table - is likely to be chosen for exclusive coverage.
But that will switch to Leigh Leopards against St Helens should Wigan win and secure the league leaders’ shield. Games not picked for exclusive Sky coverage will also be shown live on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s this weekend’s listings.
Thursday, September 19: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.30pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.
Friday, September 20: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm), Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+ (to be confirmed); Leigh Leopards v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+ (to be confirmed); Warrington Wolves v London Broncos (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, September 21: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+.
