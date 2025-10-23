One Leeds Rhinos player and two from Wakefield Trinity have been named in England’s 19-man squad for the Ashes opener against Australia at Wembley on Saturday.

Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki is in contention for his third England cap, alongside Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and front-rower Mike McMeeken. But there was disappointment for Leeds centre Harry Newman and back-rower Kallum Watkins who have been left out.

Mikey Lewis, who was man of the match in this month’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, is included, along with Hull KR colleague Jez Litten. In a major surprise, there is no place for Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith, so Lewis is set to start alongside George Williams in the halves.

Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout, a product of Rhinos’ academy, could make his Test debut and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley, who began his career with Batley Bulldogs, is set to end a four-year international exile. AJ Brimson is selected in Wane’s 19-player squad after successfully changing his international eligibility to England earlier this year through his mother’s English heritage.

Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki seen at England training ahead of Saturday's first Ashes Test against Australia. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

John Bateman, who is one of five NRL-based players in the 19, is the most-capped member of the squad with 26 for England, in addition to four with Great Britain. Coach Shaun Wane said: “We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn’t easy, but I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

“We’ve had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing and we are now in touching distance of what will be an historic fixture under the Wembley arch. I hope the English supporters turn out loud and proud and those that haven’t got their tickets yet join us at Wembley.”

Both the lower bowl and Club Wembley have sold out with only tier four and five tickets remaining. England’s squad is: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves, Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)