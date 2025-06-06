How to watch all 3 Wembley Cup finals live & free including Hull KR v Warrington Wolves on BBC

It’s rugby league’s big day out at Wembley on Saturday and all three finals will be available to view free of charge, including two on the BBC.

Finals day kicks off at 11.45am with the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup showpiece between St Helens and Wigan Warriors. Saints are bidding to win the trophy for a fifth successive year, but face a tough challenge against a resurgent Wigan side who are top of women’s Super League. The full match will be broadcast live on BBC 2 and the iPlayer with build-up beginning at 11.15am.

At 3pm Hull KR aim to end their 40-year trophy drought when they take on Warrington Wolves in the men’s Challenge Cup final. The Robins were pipped in golden-point extra-time by Leigh Leopards two years ago, while Warrington finished as runners-up to Wigan last season. Jamie Peacock - a Wembley winner with Leeds Rhinos in 2014 and 2015 - will be among the expert guests on the BBC 1’s live coverage, which starts at 2pm. The final will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Here's how to watch Saturday's Wembley finals. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The action continues at 5.45pm with the 1895 Cup final as Featherstone Rovers aim to repeat their Wembley victory of four years ago against York Knights. That was a free-scoring thriller, with Rovers coming out on top 41-34. The showdown between two of the best teams outside the top-flight will be streamed live and free on SuperLeague+. Anyone without a SuperLeague+ account can sign up via this link.