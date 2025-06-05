How Leeds Rhinos Rob Burrow tribute stirred Hull KR skipper ahead of Challenge Cup final v Warrington Wolves

Wembley-bound Leeds Rhinos academy graduate Elliot Minchella has revealed how an afternoon paying tribute to Rob Burrow put Challenge Cup final pressure into perspective.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hull KR captain made six first team appearances for Leeds in 2013-2014, when Burrow was among his teammates. This week marked the first anniversary of Burrow’s death and last Saturday’s home derby against Wakefield Trinity was dedicated to the eight-time Grand Final winner. Burrow’s family, including parents Geoff and Irene, presented the match ball to referee Chris Kendall, tributes to the legendary scrum-half were shown on the big screen and there was a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease awareness (MND) fixture took place a week before Hull KR face Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Challenge Cup decider. And Minchella told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Barrie McDermott organised a bit of a reunion at the game for lads who played with Rob. It was good to see some old faces and to have a catch up with a few of the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s really good what the club did for Rob, Leeds do stuff like that so well and Rob’s legacy will live on forever. I sat outside and watched everything that went on before the game and it took my breath away.

Rob Burrow looks on as Leeds Rhinos debutant Elliot Minchella is tackled by Theo Fages, of Salford, in August, 2013. Picture by Steve Riding.

“The club were so good, it was a really good tribute for Rob; it was emotional to see that and to see his parents on the field. They are so courageous, what they’ve had to deal with. We also met some of the MND community and had a chat with them about what they are going through. It really puts stuff into perspective.

“People talk about pressure on us trying to win a trophy, but that’s not pressure - those guys are doing it a lot tougher than us. They are living it every day. What we are about to do on Saturday is an absolute privilege, it’s not pressure.”

Minchella fell out of favour at Leeds after an off-field incident ahead of the 2015 season. He spent that year on loan at second-tier London Broncos before spells with Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls earned him a move to Hull KR at the end of 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Minchella celebrates scoring a try on his Leeds Rhinos debut away to Salford in August, 2013. Piture by Steve Riding.

Reflecting on his departure from Rhinos, Minchella said: “Things happen for a reason. They are a great club, the decision at the time was the right one for the club and it has gone on to shape me as a man and a rugby player.

“There’s no hard feelings, it’s just about how you deal with it and what you do next. I’d like to think I have done good on the back of a bad decision and I am very happy with where my career’s at now.”

The 29-year-old has become one of the top forwards in the competition during his time at Rovers and lifting the Cup this weekend would secure a place in the club’s history. “Hull KR gave me an opportunity to play Super League again and I’d like to think I have taken it with both hands,” he reflected. “I love the club and am forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I want to repay them by bringing the trophy home on Saturday.”