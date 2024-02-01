Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donaldson was recruited by Bradford Bulls from the Wath Brow Hornets club in his home county of Cumbria and made his debut as a teenager in 2009. He joined Hull KR in 2015 and moved to Rhinos three years later.

After 269 career games, the forward has been awarded a testimonial for services to the sport and will be celebrated when Rhinos play Hull KR at AMT Headingley on Sunday. Current Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara was coach at Bulls when Donaldson joined them and remains an admirer of the 32-year-old veteran.

“I know some big name players, star players who have had glittering careers, get testimonials, but, for me this is what testimonials are all about - people like James Donaldson,” McNamara said.

James Donaldson (front row, left of picture) at Leeds Rhinos' 2024 pre-season photocall this week. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“From a working class background, he has worked his socks off to do everything he possibly can in the game. This will be said about a lot of people, but if anybody deserves a testimonial , it’s people like James. He sets an example, you have players with the glitz and the glamour who are the crowd pleasers, but people like James are the ones other players really appreciate playing alongside and living alongside and coming to work every day with. That’s what our sport’s really about and I am glad he is getting some recognition with his testimonial this year.”

Fifteen seasons in the professional game is an impressive record, but it has been far from easy for Donaldson who battled back from three anterior cruciate ligaments and was left without a club at the end of his time with Hull KR. Rhinos stepped in after he wrote to every team in Betfred Super League asking for a trial.

“I always follow his career,” McNamara said. “I have an affinity with James and a really close connection with him. Sometimes you get really close with players, they become like your kids because you spend so much time with them. Credit to him, the adversity he faced, his family situation, being without a club - most people would have stopped at that point, but he hasn’t and I am sure he still has a good few years left in him.”

A teenage James Donaldson (left on the front row) at Bradford Bulls' pre-season photocall in 2009. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

Donaldson also had to deal with off-field worries during his time at Bradford when his brother was seriously injured in an accident on the family farm. McNamara added: “He has had some horrendous luck with injuries, but has worked so hard to overcome those and play as many games as he has and have the career he has had.