Leeds Rhinos news as 4 new signings named in squad to face Hull KR and key forward returns from injury

Stand-off Brodie Croft will make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos this weekend. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Stand-off Brodie Croft, signed from Salford Red Devils, is set to make his first appearance for Leeds. Ex-Newcastle Knights full-back Lachie Miller, former Canberra Raiders scrum-half Matt Frawley and hooker Andy Ackers, recruited from Salford, will all back up from the Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity.

Morgan Gannon, who failed a head injury assessment in that game, will make his return and teenage second-row Ben Littlewood, who does not have a 2024 squad number, is included after impressing against Wakefield and at Bradford Bulls last weekend.

Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Mickael Goudemand and Kieran Hudson are recovering from injury and will not be risked, but could be available for the Betfred Super League opener at home to Salford on Friday, February 16.

Another new signing, former Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski, is away in Australia but is due back before the season begins. Rookie full-back Alfie Edgell is ruled out with a hamstring injury.