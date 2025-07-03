Hope for Leeds Rhinos over coach's future as Brad Arthur admits 'I'm confused'

Boss Brad Arthur admits it will be harder for him to leave the club if Leeds Rhinos keep up their impressive form.

Rhinos have climbed to third in Betfred Super League ahead of Sunday’s crunch visit to leaders Hull KR. and have won nine of their last 12 games. The club’s management are keen for Arthur to stay at Leeds when his contract expires at the end of this season, but he has yet to make a decision.

Next Thursday will be a year since Arthur was appointed Rhinos boss, initially on a 10-game contract.

The 51-year-old former Parramatta Eels boss has made no secret of the fact he is keen to coach again in the southern hemisphere NRL and is finding it difficult being so far away from his sons, who play in that competition.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday), Arthur stressed he remains torn. He insisted: “Nothing has changed. I am confused, I don’t know. I am really enjoying my job, I love it here, I love working with this group and the club, [but] I miss home and miss my two boys. It is a lifestyle thing, one day it is good, the next day I want to be around them.

“I know everyone wants answers, but I don’t have any to give, unfortunately. I am just enjoying every day I am here. My wife and daughter really enjoy it here, so if the players keep playing well, it certainly makes it harder to walk away, doesn’t it.”

Meanwhile, Arthur confirmed second-rower James Bentley will come back into contention for Sunday’s game after being rested, because of illness, when Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards six days ago.