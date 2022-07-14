Austin missed last Saturday’s Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers because of a calf muscle injury.

The 34-20 success in Newcastle was Sezer’s third game back following almost three months on the sidelines with a groin problem, but damage to a hand will keep him out of tomorrow’s match at Toulouse Olympique.

Coach Rohan Smith said: “It looks like Blake will be a chance to play next week.

Blake Austin remains sidelined with a calf muscle injury. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Aidan may be as well, but he could be a little bit longer.

“They are relatively short-term injuries. Certainly they have been key players and valuable assets to our club, but playing injured is not something I am going to endorse.

“They both put their hand up to play this weekend, but they aren’t medically right to play so we took that out of their hands.”

Captain and first-choice hooker Kruise Leeming will miss a second successive game, after damaging a foot in the win at Hull earlier this month.

“There’s no major injury showing up on the scan,” Smith said.

“But [foot injuries are] a difficult thing.

“There’s a lot of bones down there and we don’t want to add any undue stress.

“We want to build up the running volume again and do it gradually rather than spiking things too much and putting anybody at risk.”

Winger/centre Tom Briscoe also remains on Rhinos’ casualty list after suffering an ankle injury in April’s home win over Toulouse.

He underwent surgery and Smith said: “Tom is still a few weeks away.

“He has had a couple of mild setbacks which has slowed him down a tad.”

Full-back/centre Zak Hardaker picked up a dead leg last week and remains an injury doubt, despite being named in Rhinos’ initial 20-man squad for tomorrow.

“Zak’s a bit sore still,” Smith reported.