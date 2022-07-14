Half-back Aidan Sezer has a hand injury and joins stand-off Blake Austin (calf) and hooker Kruise Leeming (foot) - who will both miss a second successive game - on Rhinos’ casualty list.

Matt Prior was ruled out earlier this week when he picked up a two-match ban following an incident in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.

He joins fellow front-rowers Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha on the sidelines, all because of suspension.

Loan signing Yusuf Aydin is set to make his Rhinos debut against Toulouse on Saturday. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Winger/centre Tom Briscoe, who has been unavailable since suffering ankle damage in Leeds’ home win over Toulouse three months ago, is the other player ruled out through injury.

Twenty-one-year-old prop Yusuf Aydin, signed on a two-week loan from Wakefield Trinity, is set to make his debut and Bodene Thompson, who has played in both the front- and second-row this season, will return from a two-game ban.

Winger Liam Tindall is back in contention following a facial injury and could make his first appearance since the win over Hull KR at Headingley in April.

Aidan Sezer misses out because of a hand injury. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Centre Max Simpson and half-back Jack Sinfield, who are both 17, are also named in the initial squad.

Full-back/centre Zak Hardaker is included, despite suffering a dead leg last week.

Toulouse’s squad includes the 17 players who beat Wakefield Trinity last Saturday, plus Mathieu Jussaume, James Cunningham, Paul Marcon and Ilias Bergal.

Toulouse Olympique: from Schaumkel, Jussaume, Marcon, Norman, Albert, Navarrete, Hansen, Peyroux, Bretherton, Paulo, Cunningham, Bergal, Hankinson, Sangare, Armitage, Russell, Ashall-Bott, Peats, Belmas, Gigot, Alvaro.

Liam Tindall is in contention for the first time since April. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Simpson, Tindall, Sinfield, Hardaker, Aydin.