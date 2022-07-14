Half-back Aidan Sezer has a hand injury and joins stand-off Blake Austin (calf) and hooker Kruise Leeming (foot) - who will both miss a second successive game - on Rhinos’ casualty list.
Matt Prior was ruled out earlier this week when he picked up a two-match ban following an incident in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.
He joins fellow front-rowers Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha on the sidelines, all because of suspension.
Winger/centre Tom Briscoe, who has been unavailable since suffering ankle damage in Leeds’ home win over Toulouse three months ago, is the other player ruled out through injury.
Twenty-one-year-old prop Yusuf Aydin, signed on a two-week loan from Wakefield Trinity, is set to make his debut and Bodene Thompson, who has played in both the front- and second-row this season, will return from a two-game ban.
Winger Liam Tindall is back in contention following a facial injury and could make his first appearance since the win over Hull KR at Headingley in April.
Centre Max Simpson and half-back Jack Sinfield, who are both 17, are also named in the initial squad.
Full-back/centre Zak Hardaker is included, despite suffering a dead leg last week.
Toulouse’s squad includes the 17 players who beat Wakefield Trinity last Saturday, plus Mathieu Jussaume, James Cunningham, Paul Marcon and Ilias Bergal.
Toulouse Olympique: from Schaumkel, Jussaume, Marcon, Norman, Albert, Navarrete, Hansen, Peyroux, Bretherton, Paulo, Cunningham, Bergal, Hankinson, Sangare, Armitage, Russell, Ashall-Bott, Peats, Belmas, Gigot, Alvaro.
Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Simpson, Tindall, Sinfield, Hardaker, Aydin.
Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).