Walker has not played since suffering hamstring damage in a home game against Huddersfield Giants in April, but is now fit and was included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for last Saturday’s game at Hull, which Leeds won 62-16.

Rhinos have added Zak Hardaker, who can play full-back or centre, to their squad since the last time Walker played and Richie Myler was outstanding in the number one role during the 11-try romp at MKM Stadium four days ago.

Walker is under contract until autumn next year and Leeds say the loan deal is for the rest of this season.

Jack Walker in action for Rhinos against Huddersfield in April. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos are chasing sixth-placed Hull for one of the final spots in the Betfred Super League play-offs.

He started Rhinos’ first nine games this term before being hurt in the 20-20 draw with Giants at Easter. Hull coach Brett Hodgson said: “Jack’s qualities speak for themselves, with a Super League winner’s medal to his name and 80 appearances for the Rhinos at such a young age.

“He’ll bring us some pace and creativity at the back.”

Walker, 22, could make his debut in Sunday’s Magic Weekend derby against Hull KR at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Injury-hit Hull has also agreed loan deals for Warrington Wolves’ 19-year-old England Knights forward Ellis Longstaff and St Helens outside-back Josh Simm.

“We’re pleased to be able to add three hungry players with Super League experience to our roster ahead of this weekend’s game,” Hodgson said.

“We’re obviously doing it tough at the moment in terms of injuries and suspensions, but these three players will bring us some quality in the areas we are lacking bodies.