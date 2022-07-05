Handley touched down five times in the record 62-16 win, which was Rhinos’ highest away total since 2009.

Leeds scored four tries in the first half and another seven after the break, keeping their foot to the floor even after the game was won.

When he took charge, at the start of May, Smith promised to overhaul his new team’s attack and Handley pledged there is more to come.

Ash Handley scores the first of his five tries in Rhinos' huge win at Hull. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“He has come in half way through the year, but I think he has got a lot more for us,” Handley predicted. “This is just the start of it.

“From what I gather, next year there’ll be a lot of change, but so far he has brought in a lot of good things and when it sticks like it did [on Saturday] it is so hard to defend, so it’s exciting.”

Halves Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer had their best game together for Leeds at Hull and Handley said: “They’ve had a bit of a hard time with injuries and different players in different positions.

Ash Handley touches down for his fifth try against Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I think Seez, especially, did really well [on Saturday]. I think he needs that little bit of a confidence boost, he was great and hopefully he can kick on now and take charge of us going forward, complemented by Austo.

“I think it’s looking good.”

Rhinos take on Castleford Tigers on Saturday in Newcastle and visit Toulouse Olympique seven days later, in games which are crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.

“We need to recover well, have a good week in training and hopefully we can implement another good game plan against Cas,” Handley stressed.

Ash Handley salutes Rhinos' fans after scoring against Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s a big game for us. Magic is a massive occasion, we really need to kick on now and hopefully we can get into that top-six.”

On a personal note, Handley is only the fourth player - after Danny McGuire (twice), Ali Lauitiiti and Ryan Hall - to score five tries in a Super League game for Rhinos.

It was Handley’s first five-try haul since he burst on to the scene on Boxing Day, 2015, when he went nap in the traditional Christmas fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

Doing it in a Super League game is a totally different matter and Handley admitted it was a “special” achievement.

“I didn’t really have to do too much for them,” he insisted.

“You just have to be there to put the ball down, but I like to be on the end of them and I like to have a carry on with the fans afterwards, so it was good.”

Handley is top metre-maker in Betfred Super League and the competition’s fourth-highest try scorer, with 14.

“It’s nice to be up there,” he said.

“I like to be up there with the metres as well and I like to test myself against the best in the competition.