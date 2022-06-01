Warrington snatched a 22-20 victory at Headingley in Betfred Super League round one four months ago, after Rhinos had James Bentley sent-off in the first half.

Rhinos felt they were the better side that day and Leeming reckons this week's rematch is a chance to set the record straight.

“It’s a big game, back on Sky and we are looking forward to it,” Leeming pledged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kruise Leeming on the ball for Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We are quietly confident, but it is going to be a tough game as it always is at Warrington.

“They are an exciting team to play against and this one is a bit of a grudge match from what they did to us in round one.

“We played well that day, but they got over us right at the end and I think we owe them one.”

Warrington have won only five of their opening 13 league games and are eighth in the table, one point ahead of Rhinos.

“They are in a bit of a similar situation to us, having not done as well as they’d have wanted so far and with a new coach at the helm,” Leeming added.

“I am sure Daryl Powell will get a grip of them and he’s going to do well there; they haven’t won as many games as they’d like or expect, but they are a quality team and they are not going to stay there forever.