Since May 1, those players have been free to talk to - and/or be approached by - rival clubs.

So far, no new deals have been announced by Rhinos and none of Leeds' soon-to-be free-agents has yet to be confirmed as having signed elsewhere.

Rhinos' new coach Rohan Smith is assessing the current squad, but it seems certain several of them will be on the move when the current campaign ends.

These are the players with their future currently up in the air.

1. Blake Austin (stand-off) The Australian, 31, joined Rhinos in pre-season on a one-year contract. He has played some good rugby recently and it’ll be a surprise if he isn’t at the club next year. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2. Rhyse Martin (second-row) Personal circumstances could be the deciding factor, but the 29-year-old PNG international is a mainstay of the side and someone Rhinos would almost certainly like to keep. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3. Brad Dwyer (hooker) Dwyer, 29, is a key man for Rhinos off the bench, but a rumoured opportunity to join reigning champions St Helens would be difficult to turn down. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4. Alex Mellor (second-row) Mellor, 27, lost his top-13 squad number to James Bentley in the off-season and seems set to move on, possibly to neighbours Castleford Tigers. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com. Photo Sales