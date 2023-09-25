Golden-point winning try was part of the plan says coach after Leeds Rhinos secure Grand Final return

Coach Lois Forsell says Leeds Rhinos’ golden moment was all part of the plan.

Rhinos' semi-final match-winner Sophie Robinson. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos will take on hosts York Valkyrie in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final on Sunday, October 8.

Sophie Robinson’s try in golden-point extra-time at TW Stadium sent defending champions Leeds through to their fifth successive title decider, courtesy of a 20-16 win over St Helens.

The sides were locked at 16-16 until Robinson touched down from stand-off Caitlin Casey’s cross kick three minutes into sudden death.

Caitlin Casey was Rhinos' semi-final player of the match. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Saints had been expecting Rhinos to set up for a one-pointer, but Forsell revealed: “The game plan wasn’t to go for a drop goal.

“We know where we are strong, we have got people who can carry the ball really well and get good field position, then Caitlin Casey was on the money with the kick at the end. She was good, composed in key areas. It was a great kick from her and great anticipation from Sophie.”

Rhinos’ win avenged their defeat by Saints in last month’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Saints - who finished second in the table, one place ahead of Rhinos - led 10-6 at the break and were 10 points clear soon afterwards.

But tries by Caitlin Beevers and Lucy Murray levelled the scores and Robinson’s second touchdown won it, after Saints’ Amy Taylor’s long-range penalty fell short near the end of normal time.

Robinson collected Casey’s kick to score her opening try on the stroke of half-time. Ruby Enright kicked a penalty and conversion for Leeds.

Saints’ try scorers were Tara Jones and Emily Rudge. Taylor converted both and booted two penalties.

Forsell said: “They stuck together, as they have all year. When you get people who are willing to work hard and stick together no matter what, that’s really powerful.